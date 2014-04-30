This Chart Shows Pinterest Is The Republican Social Network

Pinterest is apparently the only red state in the social media world.

A new poll examining millennials’ political attitudes released by Harvard University’s Institute of Politics Tuesday included data on the use of social networks by political party and Pinterest was the only site more Republicans under the age of 30 said they used than Democrats.

The pollsters asked young people who identified with one of the two major parties about the social networks they use. A larger percentage of Democrats than Republicans said they had accounts on Google Plus, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, Tumblr, WhatsApp, and Foursquare. An equal number of people from each party (87%) said they use Facebook. However, 40% of Republicans said they have Pinterest accounts compared to just 32% of Democrats.

This chart shows Pinterest’s rightward lean:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.