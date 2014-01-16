CHART: SEEK Job Ads Are Down, Despite A Hot Online Jobs Listing Market

SEEK has reported a 1.6% fall in online job advertisements last month, contributing to a 5.5% year-on-year fall.

From its employment report today:

ASX-listed SEEK accounts for more than 70% of Australian online job advertisements, according to July 2013 data in its latest annual report.

A fall in its job numbers reflects declining national employment figures and growing competition in the online classifieds sector.

Specialised task listing sites like Freelancer, Airtasker and Sidekicker have recently emerged to target a growing number of Australians seeking part-time or casual work.

Earlier today, Fairfax announced a new joint venture with online job search engine Adzuna, which would replace MyCareer as its “primary online jobs listings vehicle and brand” although MyCareer would continue to operate online and in print.

According to ANZ economists, who track Australian job advertisements across the country for a monthly index, a majority of jobs are now advertised online, with less than 5% of job advertisements appearing in newspapers.

SEEK’s December numbers were worse a 0.7% month-on-month fall posted by ANZ this week, but by all accounts, Australia is shedding jobs.

