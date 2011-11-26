SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: SEC Continues Domination Of BCS

There is still a lot of college football left to play, but one thing we can be certain about, is that there is a very good chance the BCS Champion is going to come from the Southeastern Conference.



There is still a little hope for Oklahoma State and Virginia Tech, but they both need a lot of help. Rather, the most likely scenario will have Alabama facing either LSU or Arkansas. And if the champion comes from the SEC, it will just be the latest in a dominating trend. It would be the sixth straight champion from the SEC and eight titles since the BCS bowls debuted for the 1998 season.

Here is a breakdown of the BCS champions by conference (1998-present)…

Data via BCS.org

