The Seattle Seahawks Are The Hottest Team Among The NFL's Final Four

After two weeks of playoffs just four teams are still alive in the NFL and among those, no team is as hot as the defending Super Bowl champions, the Seattle Seahawks.

Since starting the season just 3-3, the Seahawks have won ten of 11 games en route to the NFC championship game and they are doing it in dominating fashion. At the midpoint of the regular season, the Seahawks had outscored their opponents by just 22 points, worst among the teams still alive. Since that time, Seattle has outscored their opponents by 132 points, 20 more than any of the other three teams.

The Indianapolis Colts are last among the four remaining playoff teams. However, things have been better recently, outscoring their opponents by 59 points since week 11, second only to the Seahawks during that stretch, albeit with the help of an extra playoff game.

