Seattle And Boston Are Among The Most Devoted Cities In The NFL

No city rallied more around its local NFL team during the 2014 season than Green Bay, with an average of 45.2% of local households tuning into Packers games. But the cities that call this year’s Super Bowl teams home, Seattle and Boston, were not far behind according to data collected by Sports Business Daily.

Both the Seahawks (42.3%) and the Patriots (35.5%) were among the top eight in the NFL this season in local TV ratings. At the other end, barely 10% of local households in the Bay Area tuned in to watch the Oakland Raiders play this season.

Overall, the average NFL team had a local rating of 28.2, down slightly from 2013 (28.5), but still up from 2012 (27.4) and 2011 (27.8).

Of course, this doesn’t reflect the total number of people watching games. Rather it is just a reflection of how much of the local population is into the NFL.

If we translate these numbers into total number of households, the Seahawks and Patriots still do very well, with both among the top seven. Meanwhile, the New York Giants had one of the smallest local ratings with 13.9% of the New York market watching their games. But that rating translates to more than 1.0 million local households watching Giants games this season on average.

