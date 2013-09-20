CHART: Scoring Is Down In The NFL Even Though Passing Is Way Up

Through two weeks, scoring in the NFL is actually down even though passing is way up. If this trend continues, it suggests that it’s possible to pass the ball too much.

So far this season, the average NFL game features 511 yards of passing for the two teams combined. That is up 10.5% from a year ago (462.6). At the same time, the average NFL game has just 197 yards rushing per game. That is down 15.0% from 2012.

Despite the increase in passing yards, scoring is actually down from 45.6 pts per game in 2012 to 44.6 points per game this year.

It will be interesting to see how much this adjusts as the season moves along and the weather worsens. But this trend is interesting because traditionally, trends in scoring and passing have closely followed each other. So far that is not the case this year…

