Rutgers Is Among The Schools With The Most Players In This Year's Super Bowl

Recruiting in college football is a lot easier if a school can show kids that they produce NFL players and surprisingly, Rutgers is among the schools with the most players on the rosters of the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots for this week’s Super Bowl.

Other schools with four players in the Big Game are less surprising, including Oregon, Texas A&M, and Wisconsin, followed closely by Alabama, TCU, and Stanford, with three apiece.

In all, 75 schools have at least one player among the 106 active players.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.