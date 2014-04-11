CHART: Samsung Gains Ground Among Consumers With Every New Galaxy Release

About 28% of shoppers planning to buy a new smartphone in the next 90 days say they’d like to buy a Samsung, according to ChangeWave Research.

Shoppers’ interest has been piqued by the release of the news Galaxy S5. What’s interesting about this chart is that, with each successive release, new Galaxy phones are increasingly desired by would-be shoppers over time.

The fact that Samsung can increase the level of interest in the S5 during a period in which the tech world is poised for the launch of a large-screen format iPhone 6 from Apple means Samsung’s marketing is working.

But Apple likely has little to fear. Here was the level of would-be demand in 2013, after the iPhone 5 launch:

ChangeWave notes that in the wake of the iPhone 5S launch, demand for new Apple phones declined:

We note that Apple (42%) remains the leader in North American smart phone buying plans over the next 90 days — though demand has settled back since the iPhone 5S/5C release two quarters ago. All other manufacturers trail by a wide margin.

With an iPhone 6 launch, however, expect that demand to spike up again.

