CHART: The Seahawks Are Paying Their Quarterbacks A Ridiculously Small Amount Of Money

One reason the Seattle Seahawks are the reigning Super Bowl champions is because Russell Wilson is paid very little ($662,000 salary in 2014) compared to other starting quarterbacks and the team is free to spend more money on other positions.

Now the Seahawks have traded for quarterback Terrelle Prior, who started nine games for the Raiders last season, and Seattle is still paying their quarterbacks next to nothing compared to other teams.

Of the $US133 million salary cap for 2014, the Seahawks have committed just 2.5% ($3.3 million) to the four quarterbacks currently on the roster, the second-smallest figure in the NFL according to Spotrac.com. For comparison, the New York Giants have $US16.3% of their cap committed to their quarterbacks.

After the 2014 season, Wilson will be free to renegotiate his rookie contract. But until then, the Seahawks will continue to have an advantage over other teams.

