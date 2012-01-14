SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Salaries For The Quarterbacks Still Alive In The Playoffs

With the Denver Broncos upset win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last weekend, Tim Tebow triggered a $250,000 bonus, which brings his total pay in 2011 to $8.2 million. And yet, he is still on the fifth-highest paid quarterback remaining in the playoffs.



Below is a look at the reported salaries* of each of the remaining quarterbacks (including roster bonuses, but not including signing bonuses).

Data via spotrac.com and ESPN.com. The salary for T.J. Yates has not been disclosed so his 2011 salary is estimated based on the salary of other players drafted in the 5th round of the 2011 draft.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.