SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Drew Brees Playoff Performance Was One Of The Biggest In NFL History

This year, Drew Brees set the single-season record for passing yards, when he finished with 5,476 yards, breaking Dan Marino’s 27-year old record by nearly 400 yards. So it is only fitting that his aerial onslaught continued in the playoffs.



In the New Orleans Saints opening round game against the Detroit Lions, Brees passed for 466 yards, the second-most ever in a playoff game. Of course, something might have been in the air. The Lions’ Matthew Stafford added 380 yards of his own, which is tied for the 22nd most in NFL playoff history.

Here is the complete list of quarterbacks that have thrown for 400 yards in a playoff game.

