CHART OF THE DAY: The Roubini Stock Market Indicator

Earlier this week, Seabreeze Partners’ Doug Kass sent out a blast titled SELL EVERYTHING. Central to the sell call was news that Nouriel Roubini, a.k.a. Dr. Doom, had turned bullish on stocks.



People listen to Doug Kass. A year ago, Kass said said the S&P 500 would end flat in 2011 and it did exactly that. Many also remember March 2009 when Kass called a generational low in the stock market.

Anyways, Barry Ritholtz of The Big Picture just ran a chart. It identifies Nouriel Roubini and Gluskin Sheff’s David Rosenberg, another perma-bear, as contrary indicators to the stock market. Just take a look (h/t Doug Kass):

Photo: RealMoneyPro

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.