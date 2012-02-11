CHART OF THE DAY: The Roubini Stock Market Indicator

Sam Ro
button more charts
button chart prev
button chart next

Earlier this week, Seabreeze Partners’ Doug Kass sent out a blast titled SELL EVERYTHING.  Central to the sell call was news that Nouriel Roubini, a.k.a. Dr. Doom, had turned bullish on stocks.

People listen to Doug Kass.  A year ago, Kass said said the S&P 500 would end flat in 2011 and it did exactly that.  Many also remember March 2009 when Kass called a generational low in the stock market.

Anyways, Barry Ritholtz of The Big Picture just ran a chart.  It identifies Nouriel Roubini and Gluskin Sheff’s David Rosenberg, another perma-bear, as contrary indicators to the stock market.  Just take a look (h/t Doug Kass):

Chart

Photo: RealMoneyPro

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.