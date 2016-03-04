Roger Goodell has made more than $150 million as NFL commissioner and it shows where the league's priorities are

The NFL and Tom Brady are back in court this week as the Deflategate sage marches on in its 14th month. At the center of the case are two of the NFL’s biggest names, Roger Goodell and Tom Brady.

Based on tax filings for the NFL, Roger Goodell has been compensated more than $150 million in salary and bonuses in his first eight years since becoming commissioner. That is $60 million more than Tom Brady has earned during the same period.

While the comparison is apples and oranges, it does seem to provide some insight into where the league places its values. That is, a spokesperson for the NFL’s 32 owners makes more money than one of the players that is most responsible for the revenue the league enjoys.

