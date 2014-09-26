Roger Goodell's Pay Has Skyrocketed In Recent Years

The NFL has paid Roger Goodell approximately $US123 million in his first seven years as commissioner according tax filings obtained by Sports Business Daily and other outlets.

For comparison, only five active players (Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Eli Manning, Julius Peppers, Drew Brees) have made more than $US123 million in their career according to Spotrac.com. Of those players, all have played in at least 11 seasons (E. Manning) and as many 17 (P. Manning).

Goodell’s compensation (salary and bonuses) skyrocketed in the two years since the 2011 NFL lockout, reaching $US44.2 million during the fiscal year ending in 2013, an increase of nearly 300% from his first full year as commissioner (2008). Meanwhile, NFL revenue has increased 31.6% over the same period.

