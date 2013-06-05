CHART: Roger Federer Is Officially Washed-Up

Roger Federer lost in the quarterfinals of the French Open earlier today in straight sets. The chart below shows that this is just the latest example of mediocre play by one of the sport’s all-time greatest players.



It is the fifth time the last 13 Grand Slam events that Federer failed to make it past the quarterfinals. And he has only reached the finals once in his last eight tries at a Grand Slam.

The French Open has never been Federer’s best tournament. But in his prime, he still reached the semifinals or finals on a regular basis. And nobody would be surprised if Federer made one more run to the finals of a Grand Slam.

But mediocre play is now the norm for Federer. And it may be time that we lowered our expectations…

Data via ESPN.com

