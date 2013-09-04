CHART: Roger Federer Is Still Washed-Up

Roger Federer is arguably the greatest men’s tennis player of all time, having won 17 grand slam tournaments in his career. But after his early exit at the US Open, it is starting to look like we will never see Federer win an 18th Grand Slam.

Federer has reached the finals of a Grand Slam event 24 times in his career, including one remarkable stretch in which he reached the finals in 18 out of 19 grand slams, winning 12 of those tournaments. However, since that stretch, Federer hasn’t been the same.

In his last 15 Grand Slam events, Federer has reached the finals just two times and he has failed to reach the semifinals seven times. Making matters worse, Federer has failed to reach the quarterfinals in two straight Grand Slams for the first time since 2003.

Federer may still be capable of playing elite tennis and is still better than many of the players he is competing against. But Federer’s goals are not to reach the quarterfinals of Grand Slam events. His goal will always be to win Grand Slams. Unfortunately, it appears that he is no longer capable of doing that.

