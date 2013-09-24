CHART: Robert Griffin III Is Not The Same Quarterback Since His Knee Injury

Robert Griffin III did not have the benefit of playing preseason games and has played just three regular season games since having surgery to repair the torn ligaments in his knee. But the early signs suggest that RG3 is a much different quarterback.

In 2012, Griffin ran with the ball once for every 3.3 passing attempts. This season, Griffin is running with the ball just once for every 9.3 passing attempts. As a result, Griffin’s rushing yardage is down from 54 yards per game last year to 21 yards per game this season. But at the same time, he is gaining a lot more yards through the air this season (325 yards per game) as compared to last season (213 ypg).

But more importantly, Washington is 0-3 and there is little to suggest things will improve unless RG3 can once again become a multi-threat quarterback…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.