There's No Sign Of Economic Recovery In America's 'Soup Lines' [Chart]

For those getting increasingly optimistic about the U.S. economic recovery, here’s a pretty depressing chart from James Bianco (via The Gartman Letter).



This chart shows that number of people dependent on food stamps has surged. The average monthly benefit amount has also increased.

Bianco writes that the U.S. has become a country of “takers” and “expecters” instead of being a nation of “doers”.

