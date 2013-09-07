CHART: Ravens Loss Was The Worst Ever For A Defending Super Bowl Champ In Week 1

Prior to the Ravens’ 49-27 loss to the Broncos on opening night in the NFL, defending Super Bowl champs were 31-14-1 in their first game of the following season and no team had ever lost by more than 19 points.

Of course, defending Super Bowl champs typically open the following season at home. However, a scheduling conflict with the Orioles forced the Ravens on the road.

Here is the scoring margin for the last 14 defending Super Bowl champs…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.