QUIZ TIME: How Many Of These 12 Charts Can You Identify?

Photo: flickr/dok1

It’s one of the slowest market days in a while, so we have a fun game for you.We’ve put together 12 charts, each with identifying characteristics removed. Some are just the line. Others have the line and the price or the line and the date.



If you’ve been paying attention to the economy and markets for the last few years, each should be clearly recognisable.

In the following slideshow, we put each chart twice. The first one is the question. Guess before you skip to the next one to see if you got it right.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.