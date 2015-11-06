CHART: Proof the Melbourne Cup really does stop the nation

Photos: Getty Images

Here’s a chart of debit and credit transaction activity at the Commonwealth Bank, Australia’s largest financial institution, on Tuesday:

Chart: Commbank

That drop, the bank says, is 38% lower than the regular level of transactions at 3pm on a Tuesday.

A spokesperson told BI:

“Transactions would ordinarily maintain through the afternoon, peaking slightly as people leave work. That is quite different to the 38% drop we saw at 3pm on Melbourne Cup day as people turned their attention to the race. There’s some truth when people say: ‘This is the race that stops a nation’.”

NOW READ: The incredible story of Michelle Payne, the first female jockey to win the Melbourne Cup



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.