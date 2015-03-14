Chart shows just how hard it is to become a professional athlete

The NCAA has released data that shows just how hard it is for high school athletes to make it all the way to the pros.

For six sports (football, men’s basketball, baseball, women’s basketball, men’s soccer, men’s ice hockey), the NCAA calculated the number of high school athletes, the number of college athletes, and the number of draft-eligible college athletes who will be drafted. Data was from 2013 and 2013-14 seasons.

High school athletes in men’s basketball have the hardest road to becoming college athletes as just 3.4% play at the next level. Men’s ice hockey has the easiest path with 11.2% going from high school to college. Meanwhile, 8.6% of draft-eligible baseball players are drafted while only 0.9% of women’s basketball players are drafted professionally.

