CHART: Prices Really Are Down, Down With Retailers Loving Christmas

Photo: Getty/Scott Barbour

The Christmas season means billions of dollars to Australian retailers.

But are shoppers getting the best deals?

Analysis by Rabobank shows that grocery shoppers really are getting lower prices, or at least prices haven’t grown at the big supermarkets Coles and Woolworths:

“In terms of price growth, it appears that average prices have been ‘down, down’ more often and by more at Woolworths over recent years,” says Rabobank’s food and agribusiness advisory team.

On the other side of the book, during the last quarter Coles reported sales growth of 3.4 per cent compared to 2.5 per cent at Woolworths.

Percentage price falls have been biggest in fresh produce.

The Christmas and New Year shopping period brings in almost $40 billion for Australian retailers, about half that in food and drink.

The latest data shows signs of life from retail but with mixed growth. Household goods are down while clothing and food sales are up.

This season is the first for several years which hasn’t been overshadowed by bad economic news.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.