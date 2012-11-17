CHART: Political Polarization And Inequality Go Hand-In-Hand

Gerard Minack, head of developed market strategy for Morgan Stanley, has some new commentary in the firm’s Cross Asset Strategy note.



Politics has become a more intrusive factor for investors. The prospect of heightened political uncertainty is one reason to think risk asset valuations will be structurally lower compared to the past 30 years.

…

Rising inequality has gone hand-in-hand with rising political polarization. Exhibit 4 shows income inequality in the US (Gini coefficient) and a measure of polarization in the US Congress.

Check out the correlation in this chart:

Photo: Morgan Stanley

