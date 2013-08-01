CHART: Pirates, A's, And Rays Are The Masters Of Efficiency In MLB

Cork Gaines

The two teams with the best records in baseball, the Rays (64-43) and the Pirates (64-42), also have two of the 11 smallest payrolls.

The Pirates opening day payroll of $79.6 million ranked 20th in MLB while the Rays had a $57.9 million payroll, 28th overall. In addition, the A’s have the fifth best record (63-44) and the 27th largest payroll ($60.7 million).

Those three teams also have five of the best cost-per-win ratios* in MLB, trailing only the Astros and the Marlins, the two teams with the smallest payrolls, at $22.1 million and $36.3 million respectively. At the other end, the Yankees have paid nearly $3 million per win.

Here is a look at the cost-per-win for every team. If the season ended today, the teams in red would make the playoffs…

MLB cost-per-win

Payrolls are prorated depending on number of games played by each team

