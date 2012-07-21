SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: The Careers Of Tiger And Phil Are Going In Opposite Directions

Everybody has been so obsessed with whether or not Tiger Woods is back, they have failed to notice how bad Phil Mickelson has been. And missing the cut at this week’s British Open is just his latest failure since last winning a major at the 2010 Masters.



Since that Masters win at the beginning of the 2010 season, Mickelson has just two PGA Tour wins. Tiger has has three PGA Tour wins this season. And in his last nine majors, Phil has failed to crack the top-25 five times.

Here are the results for both golfers in the last 11 majors (Tiger did not play in the 2011 US Open or 2011 British Open)…

Data via ESPN.com

