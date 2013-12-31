CHART: Peyton Manning's Record 55 Touchdown Passes Is Good But Not The Best

Peyton Manning destroyed Tom Brady’s single-season record by throwing 55 touchdowns for the Broncos this season. While that is certainly impressive, it is not as impressive as Sid Luckman’s season in 1943.

In 1943, Luckman threw 28 touchdown passes for the Chicago Bears, breaking the previous NFL record by four touchdowns. More importantly, that was in just 10 games and the next nine quarterbacks on the leaderboard averaged just 7.7 touchdown passes that season.

Projecting those totals over a 16-game season would give Luckman 45 touchdown passes, 32.5 more than the average of the next nine quarterbacks. This season, Manning threw 24.9 more touchdowns than the average of the next nine, the third-largest difference among the quarterbacks that have held the single-season record (season total in parentheses).

Data via Pro-Football-Reference

