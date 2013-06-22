CHART: People Stopped Watching Porn During The NBA Finals

As the NBA series moved towards a climatic game seven, more and more people became interested and watched on television. And as more people became interested in the NBA Finals, fewer people were interested in watching porn.



Below is a look at the change in traffic at PornHub.com during the NBA Finals based on data obtained by SportsGrid.com.

There was a slight drop in traffic during games across the United States. But the real impact on porn traffic can be seen in traffic generated in San Antonio and Miami where traffic dropped more than 25% during games six and seven.

Interestingly, the change in traffic at PornHub.com almost perfectly mirrors the increase in the number of people watching the Finals on television. When the number of TV viewers took off in games six and seven, that is when we see the biggest drop in people watching porn…

Data via SportsMediaWatch.com, PornHub.com, and SportsGrid.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.