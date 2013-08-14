CHART: PEDs Have Destroyed Baseball's List Of Career Home Run Leaders

Cork Gaines

With Alex Rodriguez hitting his first home run of the season, he is now just 12 home runs away from tying Willie Mays for fourth on the all-time list.

Many fans don’t think A-Rod belongs on this list because of his ties to performance-enhancing drugs and he is not alone. Of the top 14 home run hitters of all-time, six are either known or suspected users of performance-enhancing drugs.

Unfortunately, while some would prefer a list with just “clean” numbers, we are instead left with a list that is now littered with “dirty” numbers…

MLB All-Time home runsData via Baseball-Reference.com

