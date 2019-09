According to the latest data from Gartner, consumer PC sales only fell 2% last quarter. Statista charted out the data, and it looks like the PC industry may have finally bottomed out. We’re not expecting PC sales to come roaring back to life, but there’s a chance we see flat, or moderately growing sales after years of declines.

