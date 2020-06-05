Here are 6 of the top chart patterns used by technical analysts to sell stocks

Reuters / Brendan McDermid

Technical analysts believe that stock prices often trade in patterns, as the motivating driver behind the movement of stocks is humans, and humans exhibit the same emotions when it comes to their money: fear and greed.

These two predictable emotions help create predictable trading patterns that technical analysts try to capitalise on.

Here are six of the top bearish patterns that technical analysts use to sell stocks.

One of the biggest drivers of stock prices is human emotions, particularly fear and greed.

Investors typically exhibit predictable emotions when a stock price moves up and down, and these emotions can lead to trading activity that creates predictable charting patterns.

Technical analysts attempt to take the emotion out of investing by relying solely on the patterns found within charts to trade stocks, potentially giving them an edge over investors who are susceptible to making trade decisions driven by fear and greed.

While these patterns can be predictable, they aren’t bullet-proof. Head fakes, bull traps, and failed breakdowns occur often and tend to shake traders out of their positions right before the big move.

That’s why discipline is so important in technical analysis.

Having a plan before entering a position can help traders weather choppy price movements, increasing their chances of riding an uptrend and avoiding a downtrend.

Here are six of the top bearish chart patterns that technical analysts use to sell stocks.



1. Double Top

A double top is a bearish reversal pattern that describes the rise, then fall, then rise to the prior high, and then fall again, of a stock.

The double-top pattern often looks like a M.

The pattern typically marks the end of an uptrend, and the beginning of a new downtrend.

It’s generally accepted that the first and second peaks should be within a couple per cent of each other, if not at the same level.

A sell signal would be generated once the stock fell below the bottom price level in between the two peaks.

2. Descending Triangle

A descending triangle is a bearish continuation pattern and one of three triangle patterns used in technical analysis.

The trading setup is usually found in a downtrend, and is formed when a stock makes lower highs, and finds support at the same price level.

Falling resistance and horizontal support usually converge near the breakdown level.

This pattern creates a well-defined setup for traders. If the stock drops below horizontal support, traders will sell the stock.

But if the stock broke above the falling resistance and out of its downtrend, a buy signal would be generated.

A descending triangle is a high-probability setup if the breakdown occurs on high volume, and is more reliable than a symmetrical triangle pattern.

3. Bear Flag

A bearish flag pattern occurs when a stock is in a strong downtrend, and resemble a flag with two main components: the pole and the flag.

This pattern is a bearish continuation pattern. Typically traders would sell the stock after it breaks below the short term uptrend, or flag.

A measured-move price target can be obtained by measuring the distance of the pole, and adding that amount to the bottom right corner of the flag, where the stock initially breaks down.

Bearish flags are short-term patterns that ideally last one to four weeks. They typically don’t last longer than eight weeks, and usually follow a sharp downtrend.

4. Bear Pennant

Similar to a bear flag, a bearish pennant is a continuation pattern that consists of a pole and a symmetrical triangle, usually following a downtrend in price.

Rather than a period of sideways consolidation in the shape of a rectangle and flag, price consolidates in the shape of a symmetric triangle, making a series of lower highs and higher lows.

The downtrend in the security will likely continue if the stock breaks below the pennant.

A measured move target can be obtained by measuring the distance of the pole and adding that amount to the apex of the pennant triangle.

5. Bearish Engulfing Candle

A candlestick is a charting style that shows a security’s opening price, closing price, intraday high, and intraday low.

The “body” is represented by the opening and closing price of a stock, and the “tails” are represented by the intraday high and low.

A bearish engulfing candle occurs when the body of one trading session completely engulfs the previous session(s).

This happens when the day’s open is higher than the previous day, and its close is lower than the previous day.

When the body of a red candlestick “engulfs” prior trading sessions, it signals that bears are starting to take control from the bulls, and a reversal in trend is probable.

The more trading sessions that are engulfed by a single candlestick, the stronger the signal.

In the chart above, the bearish candlestick engulfs the previous seven trading sessions, signifying the likelihood that the stock is on track to move lower.

6. Head and Shoulders

A head-and-shoulders pattern is a topping pattern that often signals a reversal in a stock following a bullish trend.

The head and shoulders is related to the bullish inverse head and shoulders pattern, which is a bottoming pattern.

The pattern takes its shape from a series of three tops, with the second top being the highest of the three.

A neckline represents support and is formed by connecting the three bottoms associated with the peaks.

When the stock breaks below its neckline, a sell signal is triggered for traders.

A measured move price target can be obtained by measuring the distance from the head to the neckline and adding that amount to the neckline breakout level.

A right shoulder that is lower than the left shoulder is a good sign that the head and shoulders pattern will results in a clear breakdown and reversal in trend.

Typically, volume peaks at the left shoulder.

