One chart shows how improbable the Patriots' stunning comeback was

In the third quarter of Super Bowl LI, the New England Patriots looked dead in the water.

Trailing 28-3, the Patriots offence had stalled out and their defence was having trouble containing Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons.

However, seemingly on a dime, things changed. The Patriots came roaring back, eventually forcing overtime and scoring on the opening drive to complete the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history.

Through the game, the Patriots’ odds of winning changed drastically. Per ESPN, their odds went from about 50%, to nearly 1%, only to then swing back into a high likelihood.

It must have been a rough night on gamblers’ emotions.

A look at the dramatic turn in win probability in the Patriots’ Super Bowl win. pic.twitter.com/tfBpu81zLm

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 6, 2017

