The Patriots Have Been The Better Team In 2014, But The Seahawks Enter The Super Bowl Red Hot

The New England Patriots were the most dominant team in the NFL this season, but with just one game to go, it is actually the Seattle Seahawks that have played better since the middle of the season.

The Patriots outscored their opponents by an NFL-best 155 points during the regular season, a number that has jumped to +197 since the start of the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Seahawks were second in the NFL during the regular season with a +140 point differential and +160 including their two playoff games.

However, after starting the season slow, the Seahawks have outscored their opponents by a whopping 99 points over their last seven games, 32 points better than the Patriots during the same stretch (+67).

