CHART: Over Two-Thirds Of Americans Carry Less Than $US50 In Cash

The majority of Americans carry a small amount of cash, which BI Intelligence believes could be very good news for mobile peer-to-peer payments apps.

Forty per cent of Americans say that they carry less than $US20 in cash.

Nearly 70% say that they carry less than $US50 in cash.

Nine per cent say they don’t carry cash at all.

The data comes from telephone (landline and mobile) interviews of 1,002 adults living in the continental U.S., conducted by Princeton Survey Research Associates International on behalf of Bankrate.com.

