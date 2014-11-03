CHART: Online Retail Is Picking Up In Australia Heading Towards Christmas

Getty/Dan Kitwood

Online sales growth is picking up pace with September numbers showing expansion across most categories, according to the NAB Online Retail Sales Index.

September was 1.1% higher compared to August and 12.8% higher compared to a year ago, the highest rate since March (13.7%).

ABS data showed growth at comparable traditional retailers in August to be 0.4% higher than July and 2.9% higher than a year ago.

Source: NAB

Online sales continue to outpace traditional retail but its growth rate has been slowing gradually.

In dollar terms, the NAB estimates Australians spent $15.9 billion on online retail in the 12 months to September 2014.

This is equivalent to 6.7% of spending at traditional bricks and mortar retailers.

Online sales growth expanded in almost all categories in September.

Key growth areas included Homewares and Appliances (35.8% annual) and Electronic Games and Toys (35.1%), along with improved growth in Groceries and Liquor (12.1%), and Department Stores (11.3%).

More moderate growth was seen in Fashion (6.6%) and Media (4%). Both Personal and Recreational goods (-1.2%) and Daily Deals again contracted (-9.2%).

