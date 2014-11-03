CHART: Online Retail Is Picking Up In Australia Heading Towards Christmas

Online sales growth is picking up pace with September numbers showing expansion across most categories, according to the NAB Online Retail Sales Index.
September was 1.1% higher compared to August and 12.8% higher compared to a year ago, the highest rate since March (13.7%).
ABS data showed growth at comparable traditional retailers in August to be 0.4% higher than July and 2.9% higher than a year ago.
Online sales continue to outpace traditional retail but its growth rate has been slowing gradually.
In dollar terms, the NAB estimates Australians spent $15.9 billion on online retail in the 12 months to September 2014.
This is equivalent to 6.7% of spending at traditional bricks and mortar retailers.
Online sales growth expanded in almost all categories in September.
Key growth areas included Homewares and Appliances (35.8% annual) and Electronic Games and Toys (35.1%), along with improved growth in Groceries and Liquor (12.1%), and Department Stores (11.3%).
More moderate growth was seen in Fashion (6.6%) and Media (4%). Both Personal and Recreational goods (-1.2%) and Daily Deals again contracted (-9.2%).
