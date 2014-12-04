CHART: Online Christmas Shopping Is On A Tear In Australia

Online spending during December has been on a tear in the past few years and payments gateway company eWay is expecting Australians will spend more than $1.5 billion during the holiday period.

The company processes about a quarter of Australia’s online transactions, giving it access to a bunch of data on online consumer spending and habits.

In December 2009, eWAY processed $94 million worth of online transactions through its merchants. Last December expenditure jumped to a whopping $319 million and while some of the jump needs to be attributed to the company’s own growth it’s still a significant trend.

This December the company is expecting to process about $400 million through its 17,000 online merchants.

Here’s the chart.

