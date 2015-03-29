CHART: One-third of the world's top 100 billionaires never got a degree

Sir Richard Branson. Image: Getty.

About one-third of the world’s top billionaires never completed tertiary education.

According to the study by Approved Index, a UK-based supplier platform, 32% of the world’s top 100 billionaires on the Forbes list have not degree.

The most popular degree for people on the list was engineering with 22% holding a degree in that field.

The study found 9% studied an arts degree, which was more than those who studied economics (8%), finance (3%), maths (2%), law (2%) or science (2%).

Here’s the chart.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.