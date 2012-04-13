14 Jaw-Dropping Facts About The Spanish Economy

Spain Madrid

Spain is the calamity du jour.Last year was about Greece and Italy, but suddenly everyone’s talking about whether Spain will be the Too Big To Save Eurozone economy that explodes the Global economy.

Scotty Barber at Reuters has put together a fantastic set of charts on the Spanish economy to promote Reuters’ Alphanow newsletter.

They’ve kindly let us run the charts here. And as you click through them, you can quickly see what a basket case the Spanish economy is.

The Spanish PMI predicts sharply negative GDP

Spanish industrial production is on a worse trajectory than every country but Greece

Spanish banks have a mountain of bad loans

Spanish and Italian banks have been borrowing like crazy from the ECB

Spain had a gigantic real estate bubble, and has a lot more room to fall

Now the Spanish housing market is collapsing

The construction industry is down to multi-decade low employment

Spanish unemployment is the worst in Europe

Youth unemployment is a total nightmare

Private consumption is shrinking rapidly

Spain will have one of Europe's worst deficits

Debt to GDP is in the middle of the pack

Bond yiels ahave been surging again

And the Spanish stock market has been a catastrophe

