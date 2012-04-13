14 Jaw-Dropping Facts About The Spanish Economy

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Spain is the calamity du jour.Last year was about Greece and Italy, but suddenly everyone’s talking about whether Spain will be the Too Big To Save Eurozone economy that explodes the Global economy.



Scotty Barber at Reuters has put together a fantastic set of charts on the Spanish economy to promote Reuters’ Alphanow newsletter.

They’ve kindly let us run the charts here. And as you click through them, you can quickly see what a basket case the Spanish economy is.

