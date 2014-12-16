Chart Shows You Everything You Need To Know About Pairing Wine With Food

Megan Willett

Food pairing is a science — there’s a right way and a wrong way to do it. Just ask a sommelier.

And some pairings are obvious. For example, a fish dish goes best with a light wine like Pinot Grigio while a grilled steak would pair well with a spicy Shiraz.

But herbs, spices, starches, and dairies are a little harder to pinpoint.

The experts at Wine Folly (the same people behind this helpful wine infographic) have created a pairing chart where you can select your ingredients and preparation method to find the perfect wine.

Wine folly pairingWine Folly

Confused? Here’s that same chart in action with fish tacos as an example:

Wine folly pairingWine Folly

