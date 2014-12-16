Chart Shows You Everything You Need To Know About Pairing Wine With Food

Food pairing is a science — there’s a right way and a wrong way to do it. Just ask a sommelier.

And some pairings are obvious. For example, a fish dish goes best with a light wine like Pinot Grigio while a grilled steak would pair well with a spicy Shiraz.

But herbs, spices, starches, and dairies are a little harder to pinpoint.

The experts at Wine Folly (the same people behind this helpful wine infographic) have created a pairing chart where you can select your ingredients and preparation method to find the perfect wine.

Confused? Here’s that same chart in action with fish tacos as an example:

