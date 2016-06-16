This chart breaks down the crazy amount of oil production disruptions in 2016

Oil prices have recovered this year on the heels of numerous, ongoing production disruptions that have reached multi-year highs.

Chief among them: the Niger Delta Avengers hitting pipelines in Nigeria, the Canadian wildfires, the Kuwait strike, and even Venezuela.

To show the scale of all of these outages, a team at Goldman Sachs led by Damien Courvalin put together a handy chart, which you can see below.

“Despite the rise in disruptions over the past month, we believe that the market is not yet in a deficit as we continue to see upside surprises to production elsewhere,” the team argued in note.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.