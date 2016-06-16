This chart breaks down the crazy amount of oil production disruptions in 2016

Elena Holodny

Oil prices have recovered this year on the heels of numerous, ongoing production disruptions that have reached multi-year highs.

Chief among them: the Niger Delta Avengers hitting pipelines in Nigeria, the Canadian wildfires, the Kuwait strike, and even Venezuela.

To show the scale of all of these outages, a team at Goldman Sachs led by Damien Courvalin put together a handy chart, which you can see below.

“Despite the rise in disruptions over the past month, we believe that the market is not yet in a deficit as we continue to see upside surprises to production elsewhere,” the team argued in note.

Screen Shot 2016 06 16 at 8.59.51 AMGoldman Sachs

NOW WATCH: Here’s why flights take longer than they did 50 years ago

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.