Here's what the US broadband industry will look like after the Charter-Time Warner deal

Charter Communications has agreed to buy Time Warner Cable in a $US56.7 billion deal.
If the deal closes, Charter and Time Warner Cable would together account for 34% of the US cable broadband market, trailing Comcast’s 42%. Cablevision would account for 5% while the remaining top providers would account for a combined 19%.
Here’s the chart of the post-merger market, courtesy of BI Intelligence.
NOW WATCH: 5 clever iPhone tricks only power users know about
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.