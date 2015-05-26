Here's what the US broadband industry will look like after the Charter-Time Warner deal

Charter Communications has agreed to buy Time Warner Cable in a $US56.7 billion deal.

If the deal closes, Charter and Time Warner Cable would together account for 34% of the US cable broadband market, trailing Comcast’s 42%. Cablevision would account for 5% while the remaining top providers would account for a combined 19%.

Here’s the chart of the post-merger market, courtesy of BI Intelligence.

