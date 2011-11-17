CHART OF THE MORNING: The French-German Spread That Nobody Wants To Think About

At some point soon, we might start looking at French-German bond spreads when we get up before we look at Italian-German bond spreads.
This more dramatic measure of Eurozone contagion continues to be alarming, and at one point today, the spread surpassed 200 basis points, before coming in a bit.
Here’s an intraday look at the French-German 10-Year yields spread.
