Chart Of The Day: Zynga's Growth Plateaus

Bad news if you’re an investor in Zynga and you thought you were getting a big growth stock. The company’s revenues have gone flat on a sequential basis. Year-over-year, it’s still growing strong, but this is a bad pattern for such a young company.



For more on Zynga’s earnings, check out this post from Jim Edwards in our Advertising section: Sales Flatten As Marketing Costs Double →

