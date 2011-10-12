CHART OF THE DAY: Zynga's Biggest Problem

Zynga’s new games and platform had better expand its audience, because monthly active users have basically been flat for the last year and a half, according to the company’s IPO filings.



Zynga’s revenue has grown despite the flat lining user growth. The company is doing a good job of wringing sales out of its users.

But if it wants to achieve the hyper-growth IPO investors expect, it needs to figure out how to grow its user base, as well as grow its revenue per user.

