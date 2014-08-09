CHART OF THE DAY: Zynga Is On The Wrong End Of The Bell Curve

Zynga reported its earnings Thursday, and it was rough, to say the least. Revenue was down to $US153 million — Wall Street was expecting $US191 million — after a 34% drop off from the year-ago quarter. The company also offered a lower guidance than expected for the following quarter, and it lowered its full-year guidance by nearly $US100 million as well.

Based on the company’s data, which was charted for us by Statista, Zynga may have peaked in mid-2012 — just months after the company hit the NASDAQ for the first time in December 2011. Revenue has dropped off in each quarter since Q2 2012, when Zynga’s earnings report first failed to meet analysts’ expectations, and the company is still struggling to achieve the prominence it once had when FarmVille became popular on Facebook in 2009.

Zynga said it is exploring sports gaming, having closed deals with Tiger Woods and the NFL, and the company said it will “continue to make significant investments in the highest potential areas of our future pipeline.”

