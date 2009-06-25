CHART OF THE DAY: YouTube's Hulu-Killer Not Coming Close

One of Google’s (GOOG) hopes for YouTube is for it to become a platform for people to watch full-length TV episodes, the way Hulu — owned by NBC, Fox, and ABC — has taken off.



But so far, it’s not very popular. In terms of overall views, even Hulu’s 175 promotional clips on YouTube — mostly Family Guy and Simpsons clips chopped up to promote Hulu — are currently crushing YouTube’s 3,215 full-length TV shows, according to video analytics firm TubeMogul.

Part of the difference is that it’s easier for people to watch more short clips than full-length shows. But it also suggests that YouTube is going to have to get better full-length content and promote it better. That could someday even entail a deal with Hulu.

