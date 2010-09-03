CHART OF THE DAY: 1 In 5 YouTube Users Uploads A Video Each Month

While Google is trying its best to get more professional content on YouTube, the site is still first and foremost about user generated clips.



And while the vast majority of people using YouTube don’t post their own clips, a pretty surprising amount of people do. According to TubeMogul, 1 in 5 YouTube users have uploaded a video to the site in the last month.

