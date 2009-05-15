CHART OF THE DAY: YouPorn Still On Top Of Competition

A year ago, YouPorn had taken off as the top user-uploaded adult video site, attracting 3 million U.S. unique visitors in April ’08, up 1300% year-over-year, according to Compete. A year later, YouPorn is still the king of kinky. The site scored 5.7 million uniques in April ’09, up 86% year-over-year, according to Compete.



The main difference between YouTube and YouPorn (besides the content, of course) is that it has a competitor closely behind: Rival RedTube has kept up its growth as well, attracting 4.6 million unique visitors in April. Other rivals, like Megarotic and PornoTube, have gone limp.

Update: A reader points out that another site we hadn’t heard of, Pornhub, is surging. It had 5.6 million uniques in April, according to Compete — just under YouPorn’s traffic.

