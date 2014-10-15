A Shocking Number Of Tween Girls Face Cyberbullying

Cyberbullying, particularly over mobile, is an unfortunate trend. According to the Cyberbullying Research Center (CRC), over 80% of teens use a cell phone regularly, which is why bullying over that medium is so common. And based to the latest data from Ofcom research, which also included fieldwork from UK research firm Saville Rossiter-Base, it seems as though preteen girls are the biggest victims of mobile bullying, according to the victims and those who know them.

According to Ofcom’s data, which was charted for us by BI Intelligence, preteens and young teenagers aged 12-15 — in other words, middle schoolers — reported more bullying experiences for themselves and others, compared to younger children. Girls also reported more instances of bullying than boys — about themselves and others. But why did more children report bullying happening to others as opposed to themselves? According to the CRC, “only 1 in 10 teens tells a parent if they have been a cyber bully victim,” and “well over half of young people do not tell their parents when cyber bullying occurs,” which might mean kids are less likely to talk about getting bullied to any adults, period.

The CRC has a helpful list of suggestions for parents who want to reduce cyberbullying statistics.

Thanks to this tweet from Benedict Evans, where we first saw this data.

