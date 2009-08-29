CHART OF THE DAY: You Should Have Gone Into The Public Sector

Do you want to make good pay, have awesome benefits, and amazing, iron-clad job security? Don’t go looking in the private sector.



New analysis from the BEA, via Cato-at-Liberty, shows that the average Federal worker makes well more than their private sector counterpart.

And look at wage growth. Since 2000, Federal average pay is up 55%, compared to just 29% wage growth in the private sector. And this doesn’t even take into account the awesome health benefits.

